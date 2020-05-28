UrduPoint.com
Dubai Financial Services Authority To Host RegTech Live Event

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 01:15 PM

Dubai Financial Services Authority to host RegTech Live event

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2020) The Dubai Financial Services Authority, DFSA, has announced that it will be hosting 'RegTech Live: Driving Compliance Through Innovation'. The virtual event will take place on 2nd and 3rd of June, and will be held in partnership with the Dubai International Financial Centre Authority, DIFCA.

RegTech Live will include keynote and panel discussions from industry experts from the DFSA and the DIFC Authority, among others, highlighting the latest technology trends and practical measures utilised to managing regulatory processes for the advancement of the financial services ecosystem.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to observe innovation in regulatory compliance technology through demonstrations from providers of e-KYC, digital on-boarding and transaction monitoring solutions.

Commenting on the event announcement, Bryan Stirewalt, Chief Executive of the DFSA, said, "Innovation is a key area of focus for the DFSA and the DIFC.

We believe that innovation is very much the future of finance, therefore facilitating and encouraging the development of new technologies is a priority for the sector. Through this event, we hope that participants gain insights and knowledge from our expert industry panellists and have a wider understanding on how technology plays an important role in regulatory frameworks."

For his part, Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said, "We are pleased to collaborate on this important event with the DFSA which will explore how the financial sector can leverage technology to drive innovation, deliver solutions and help build a more robust regulatory environment."

"Being able to bring together members of the Centre’s ecosystem of RegTech practitioners, FinTech start-ups, industry experts and solution providers for this virtual environment is a powerful example of how they and DIFC are shaping the future of finance together," he added.

