Dubai Investments extends support to Lebanon in wake of recent explosions

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2020) Dubai Investments - as part of its humanitarian efforts - has extended its support to the country of Lebanon in the wake of the recent explosions that struck the country early this month.

As part of the company’s efforts reiterating its solidarity and supporting with needful aid, emergency medical supplies and glass for window panel replacements has been shipped.

Responding effectively to help mitigate the effects of the tragic accident and strengthen the efforts of the medical personnel to treat the injured, the medical supply support was managed by the company’s wholly owned subsidiary Globalpharma.

The emergency medical supplies aimed at supporting pandemic efforts in addition to treating the injured and replacing the supplies lost by the blast. The medical supplies included sanitisers and disposable face masks; in addition to 1.4 tons of supportive medicines.

The glass supply aid was managed by Dubai Investments wholly owned subsidiaries – Emirates Float Glass and Emirates Glass.

As part of the glass supply aid, containers of glass for window panel replacements have been shipped and these will be used to replace more than 700 apartments or homes, shattered in the blast.

The Glass has been shipped in co-ordination with the Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture of Beirut and Mount Lebanon.

Offering assistance to help rebuild the city, Khalid bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments, said, "As a group we have always channelised our efforts towards expanding impacts across communities by making significant contributions. As an immediate robust response and in line with the 'UAE Volunteers' campaign launching an urgent national humanitarian initiative called "From UAE For Lebanon" supporting the Lebanese people to mitigate the aftermath of the devastating explosion, we are trying to make the best use of the resources through all our group companies towards supporting to strengthen the Lebanese economy and its local people.

"We shall continue to assess the situation and to evaluate what additional assistance we can provide as a group," he concluded.