Dubai Land Department launches ‘Green List’ project on ‘Dubai REST’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2020) The Dubai Land Department, DLD, through the Real Estate Licensing Department of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency, RERA, has announced the launch of its "Green List" project, which seeks to provide additional services to the real estate professionals and empower the sector.

The project is a new addition to a range of comprehensive services provided by "Dubai REST", a smart real estate application by the DLD.

To benefit from the new service and the existing ones provided by the application, property owners are required to register and be available for communication with the brokers and to assist them in selling or renting their properties. The owners can opt to deactivate their accounts anytime they want. This service facilitates healthy communication between brokers and owners and reduces the number of complaints of some brokers reaching out to the owners, without their consent.

Ali Abdulla Al Ali, Director of the Real Estate Licensing Department in RERA, said, "The new project reflects RERA’s keenness to provide more services under a spectrum of categories on Dubai REST, which is the first digital real estate market platform in Dubai. Since the Green List helps to directly link the owners to the real estate brokers, it also provides a flexible and transparent communication channel to enhance relations between both parties and achieve mutually beneficial results in a cost-effective manner.

We hope that this project will help stimulate real estate transactions and enable the investor and the owner to make real estate transactions decisions through an integrated set of digital procedures."

This new service will help minimise unwanted communications and ensure that only effective communication takes place and owners are contacted by genuine brokers only. The project also reduces real estate violations related to direct marketing, as it opens additional marketing channels for real estate companies, which ultimately leads to an increase in the rate of real estate transactions and rental of vacant properties, thereby serving the owners, tenants, and brokers.

This project serves the strategic goals of RERA, including the launch of effective services to ensure customers’ happiness by establishing a professional real estate business sector and creating a highly advanced real estate regulatory platform, in addition to providing comprehensive oversight and supervision, to ensure the security and integrity of customer data.