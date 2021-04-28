Dubai Municipality launches integrated neighborhood plan for citizen housing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2021) Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Municipality has completed the first phase of its integrated neighborhood initiative for citizen housing areas in Al Khawaneej 1 and Nad Al Sheba area.

The initiative aims to significantly raise benchmarks of quality of life and wellbeing in housing areas for citizens and enhance the community’s happiness in line with His Highness’s vision to make Dubai the world’s best city to live in.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: "The plan provides a streamlined operational framework for achieving tangible improvements in all aspects of citizens’ quality of life so that it can substantially enhance their wellbeing and happiness. Through an integrated approach, the plan addresses all aspects of citizens’ housing, both existing and planned. Dubai Municipality is keen to provide an ideal urban environment offering the best possible physical environment, health facilities and integrated services.

Al Hajri added: "Dubai Municipality developed the plan after studying international best practices in enhancing quality of life in urban residential areas. It includes eight basic initiatives that address the needs of the local community. The initiatives complement each other to achieve the overarching goal of providing residential areas with the highest living standards. The plan features clear implementation procedures and mechanisms to measure the success of each initiative."

Dubai Municipality’s plan seeks to develop citizen housing areas as integrated communities where all residents have easy access to its various facilities. Residents will be able to access the facilities by walking a short distance through a network of pathways shaded with trees. Jogging tracks and areas for sports activities will help the residents enjoy a healthy lifestyle.

The plan also features the implementation of urban design standards that support People of Determination and the elderly, with special attention placed on ensuring they can access all public services. It also supports and encourages cultural and social activities for all segments in residential areas by activating parks and open areas in accordance with the priority given to environmental sustainability as a key element of quality of life.

Increasing green spaces and afforestation is another key focus of the plan. It also aims to encourage residents to cooperate in upholding the principle of sustainability by promoting the use of recycling centers and spreading the culture of reuse and reduction of waste in residential neighborhoods.

As part of the first phase of the activation of the new plan in the Al Khawaneej-1 and Nad Al Sheba, residential areas, pavements, bicycle lanes and roads have been built and trees have been planted. In addition, playgrounds have been constructed, and the entrances to the area have been identified and numbered.

The second phase will see the afforestation of inner streets and lanes of the neighborhoods and the provision of pathways to facilitate access to all services in a pleasant walking environment shaded by trees.

Dubai Municipality seeks to further enhance its approach in developing residential areas to ensure all services and facilities and lifestyle elements are completed in record time by integrating them in the initial stage of planning. As part of its new model for urban residential community design, it seeks to provide integrated services of the highest standards.

In addition, it aims to develop innovative non-traditional designs for residential neighborhood centres that offer various community, cultural and entertainment services. It is also developing smart programmes to monitor growth rates in residential areas.

Dubai Municipality’s integrated neighborhood plan has three main focuses. The first is to rehabilitate old residential areas close to the city centre and provide an environment that is attractive to citizen families in a way that preserves the cultural identity of these areas.

Secondly, Dubai Municipality seeks to enhance the quality of life in 26 existing residential areas focusing on public and community services, green areas, pedestrian and bicycle paths and other key elements identified in the plan, in addition to implementing comprehensive afforestation of internal streets and providing public parks and playgrounds for children that meet the highest design standards.

The third focus targets residential areas planned for the future. The Municipality is currently developing guidelines for integrated urban designs for various areas, including residential areas, in line with the principles adopted by its plan.