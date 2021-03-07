UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Municipality Wins Ideas Arabia Award For Applying AI In Wastewater Treatment Process

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 04:00 PM

Dubai Municipality wins Ideas Arabia award for applying AI in wastewater treatment process

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2021) Dubai Municipality has won Ideas Arabia international award, organised by Dubai Quality Group, in the "Sustainability" category, through the initiative "Applying Artificial Intelligence System to Monitor and Control Wastewater Treatment Processes at Jebel Ali Plant."

Eng. Mohammad Al Rayes, Director of Sewage Treatment Network and Plants Department at Dubai Municipality, said: "The initiative aims to implement a smart and innovative system that allows automatic and self-control and tuning of the aeration level of treated wastewater, which contributes to improving the quality of the water produced after treatment, which will be reflected in a positive way for raising the level of customer and beneficiary satisfaction. '' ''This initiative comes in response to the strategic objectives of Dubai Municipality, which are: providing smart and integrated services and solutions, protecting the environment and sustaining its natural resources, and implementing pioneering sustainable systems.

"

He added that the implementation of the initiative contributed to reducing the electrical energy consumption required for operation, raising the efficiency of the jets operating on aeration through automatic operation, optimal investment of the necessary human resources and raising the efficiency and quality of productivity, in addition to improving the quality of the water produced after treatment due to the oxygen ratio control.

''Obtaining this award is considered a pioneering step for Dubai Municipality in the field of implementing vital projects and operating them in line with the concepts of Artificial Intelligence and its applications in the field of sustainability adopted globally, in addition to being a great incentive to pursue, study and elicit knowledge from international best practices,'' he added.

Related Topics

Water Dubai From Best

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior’s anti-money laundering cou ..

16 minutes ago

‏UAE announces 2,613 new COVID-19 cases, 1,587 r ..

46 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthi bomb-laden drone attacks on Sa ..

2 hours ago

MoIAT explores growth of healthcare sector post-CO ..

3 hours ago

Afghanistan wants to be bridge between South, Cent ..

4 hours ago

UAE Ambassador reviews cooperation with Serbia in ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.