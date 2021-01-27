UrduPoint.com
Dubai, Netherlands Mutual Trade Hit AED8.6b In 2020

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 09:15 PM

Dubai, Netherlands mutual trade hit AED8.6b in 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2021) Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, has said there are 140 Dutch companies working in Dubai, and Dubai Customs recruits the most advanced and latest technologies to serve the business sector in the best possible way and boost the emirate’s external trade.

This came during the 4th UAE Customs Week activities, where Musabih held a videoconferencing meeting with a Dutch delegation headed by Hans Sandee, Consul General for Netherlands to Dubai.

The two sides discussed means of enhancing mutual economic cooperation and trade between Dubai and Germany, the role of Dubai Customs in supporting supply chain and the customs facilities provided.

Musabih said, "Of the total 16 million transactions we completed last year, 99.3% were done through smart and electronic channels."

Mutual trade between Netherlands and Dubai skyrocketed 56% in the last ten years (2011-2020); from AED5.5b in 2011 to AED8.6b in 2020. Last year imports amounted to AED3.7b, and exports and re-exports made AED4.9b.

Sandee thanked Dubai Customs for its continuous cooperation with the Dutch diplomatic and business sectors to discuss coordination and listen to proposals for the benefit of all.

