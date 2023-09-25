Dubai Silicon Oasis to host inaugural MENA EV Show 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2023) Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO) today announced the inaugural middle East and North Africa Electric Vehicle Show (MENA EV Show 2023), to be held on 27th and 28th September in collaboration with INOEX Global Events.

Convening industry thought leaders, experts, policymakers, and innovators under the theme ‘Leading the EV Revolution in the Middle East and North Africa’, the event will take place at the Radisson RED in DSO’s Dubai Digital Park.

The MENA EV Show aims to provide a dynamic platform for shaping the future of mobility in the region by connecting all stakeholders in the global EV value chain, from early-stage companies to investors to governments and established automakers.

Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi, Director General of DSO, said, “The UAE and the broader MENA region are swiftly intensifying their endeavors to transition towards clean and sustainable technologies, such as EVs, which offer a fuel-efficient alternative. This event serves as a platform to spotlight the substantial progress and evolution of the electric mobility landscape within the MENA region, providing a pivotal opportunity to shape the future of mobility in both the UAE and the wider MENA region”.

He added, “As the UAE embarks on the Year of Sustainability and prepares to host COP 28, our decision to host this event underscores our unwavering dedication to promoting the adoption of EVs in the UAE. It also aligns with our commitment to contributing to the UAE’s ambitious goal of achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050.”

Over two days, the conference will explore pivotal subjects that are influencing the future of mobility in the UAE and the wider MENA region.

These encompass governance and policies related to EVs, strategies for the advancement of sustainable infrastructure development for EVs, the socio-economic significance of EV adoption, harnessing EVs for enhanced energy independence and economic diversification, as well as the digital transformation within the e-mobility industry.

The event will feature an array of engaging sessions, including panel discussions, Q&As, investment opportunities, and pitch programs. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to hear from an impressive lineup of speakers at the forefront of the EV industry, including representatives from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, DEWA, Red Sea Global, the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Bridgestone Middle East and Africa, Volvo Group, and Al Masaood.

While the exhibition component of the MENA EV Show 2023 will witness participation from key players in the EV industry, Dubai Police, Tesla, Al Futtaim Automotive, Talabat, among other exhibitors will showcase their EV vehicles, latest advancements in electric cars, light vehicles, trucks, and vans, in addition to innovations in electric charging infrastructure, vehicle charging stations, and EV battery systems.

The MENA EV Show 2023 will also offer world-class networking and business development opportunities, as well as a rich learning experience. It will connect policymakers, investors, media representatives, business leaders, and entrepreneurs from around the world with key industry stakeholders.