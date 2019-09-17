UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai To Host Government Foresight Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 03:00 PM

Dubai to host Government Foresight Summit

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2019) The Government Foresight Summit in Dubai will host regional and international government leaders, strategists, planners, futurists and IT specialists to share best practices and ensure future organisational readiness.

Held from 23rd to 25th September, the summit will comprise presentations, interactive panel discussions, foresight labs as well as a final day masterclass, which will revolve around the future of human resources, careers and skills.

The Ministry of education in collaboration with Messe Frankfurt middle East will host the event.

"This will be an exploration of the future and what all public and private sector leaders need to do to be ready for it, or as ready as they can be," explained Sarah Phillips, Head of Conferences at Messe Frankfurt Middle East. "It will be a wake-up call with tool kit recommendations from some of the finest brains in organisational preparedness and future-gazing."

Related Topics

Education Dubai Frankfurt Middle East September Event All From Government Share Best

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince, New Zealand Ambassador review ..

2 hours ago

OFID approves US$318m for operations in developing ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $66.43 a barrel M ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Action needed to end Rohingya suffering

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 17, 2019 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.