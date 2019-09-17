Dubai to host Government Foresight Summit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2019) The Government Foresight Summit in Dubai will host regional and international government leaders, strategists, planners, futurists and IT specialists to share best practices and ensure future organisational readiness.

Held from 23rd to 25th September, the summit will comprise presentations, interactive panel discussions, foresight labs as well as a final day masterclass, which will revolve around the future of human resources, careers and skills.

The Ministry of education in collaboration with Messe Frankfurt middle East will host the event.

"This will be an exploration of the future and what all public and private sector leaders need to do to be ready for it, or as ready as they can be," explained Sarah Phillips, Head of Conferences at Messe Frankfurt Middle East. "It will be a wake-up call with tool kit recommendations from some of the finest brains in organisational preparedness and future-gazing."