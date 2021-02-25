UrduPoint.com
Dubai's Al Mankhool Street Renamed After Late Emir Of Kuwait

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 03:15 PM

Dubai's Al Mankhool Street renamed after late Emir of Kuwait

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered that Al Mankhool Street be renamed in honour of the late Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

The Street was renamed in recognition of Sheikh Sabah’s humanitarian contributions and efforts to promote progress and solidarity in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and among Arab and Islamic nations. The announcement was made on the occasion of Kuwait’s 60th National Day on 25th February.

"The Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street is one of the main streets in Bur Dubai. It stretches four kilometres from Al Seef Street to the 2nd December Street, which extends from the World Trade Centre Roundabout and passes through the Satwa Roundabout all the way to the Etihad Junction that leads to the Etihad Museum," said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

"The Street is also connected to Kuwait Street, which extends from Zabeel Street to Al Mina Street and passes through Karama, Mankhool and Al Raffa districts. The Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street features a host of iconic tourist, urban and heritage destinations such as Al Seef, Al Hudhaiba, Al Hamriya, Al Jafiliya, Al Mankhool, Al Raffa and the Grand Souq. The Street is also linked to the historical Al Fahidi district and the Ruler’s Court overlooking the Dubai Creek," Al Tayer added.

Following the renaming, RTA replaced 55 directional signs on the street, including overhead gantry signboards and roadside signs.

