UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai’s Supreme Committee Of Crisis And Disaster Management Announces Updates To Travel Protocols For Inbound Passengers From South Africa, Nigeria And India

Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 08:45 PM

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announces updates to travel protocols for inbound passengers from South Africa, Nigeria and India

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2021) The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, headed by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced updates to Dubai’s travel protocols for inbound passengers from South Africa, Nigeria and India, effective from Wednesday 23rd June, 2021.

The updates are part of the Committee’s keenness to protect passengers and ease hassles for them without compromising on COVID-19 precautionary measures put in place to safeguard everyone’s health and wellbeing.

The new protocols allow travellers from South Africa, who have received two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine to enter Dubai. Passengers must present a negative result from a PCR test taken within 48 hours before departure to Dubai; UAE nationals are exempted from this PCR test requirement.

Passengers must also undergo a PCR test on arrival in Dubai. Transit passengers should comply with entry protocols of final destinations.

For travelers from Nigeria, passengers must present a negative test result for a PCR test taken 48 hours prior to departure; UAE citizens are exempted from this requirement.

The negative PCR test certificate should carry a QR Code and the test must have been conducted by labs approved by the Nigerian Government. Passengers must also undergo a PCR test on arrival in Dubai.

Transit passengers should comply with entry protocols of final destinations.

With regard to travel from India, only passengers with a valid residence visa who have received two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine, are allowed to travel to Dubai. They should also present a negative test certificate from a PCR test taken 48 hours before departure; UAE nationals are exempted from this requirement.

Only QR-coded negative PCR test certificates are accepted. Furthermore, passengers from India are required to undergo a rapid PCR test four hours prior to departure to Dubai. They must also undergo another PCR test on arrival in Dubai. In addition, following arrival, passengers from India should undergo institutional quarantine until they receive their PCR test result, which is expected within 24 hours.

UAE citizens and diplomats are exempted from institutional quarantine.

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management said the updated travel protocols are part of a regular process of revising and optimising precautionary measures based on the latest local, regional and international developments. They are also aimed at enabling the city to continue serving as a global commercial hub and a bridge for travel and trade between the east and west.

Related Topics

India UAE Dubai Rashid South Africa Nigeria Hub June Visa From Government

Recent Stories

FM Qureshi, President Kosovo Republic exchange vie ..

8 minutes ago

Labourer electrocuted, another injured

11 minutes ago

Corrupt elements want to remain in power : Shahbaz ..

12 minutes ago

Fireworks Warehouse Supposedly Burning in Moscow

12 minutes ago

TikToker Kashif Zameer remanded in police custody

12 minutes ago

Verstappen pips Hamilton for French Grand Prix pol ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.