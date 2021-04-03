DUPHAT 2021 to discuss latest trends in pharmaceutical industry

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2021) The 26th edition of Dubai International Pharmaceuticals & Technologies Conference & Exhibition- DUPHAT, will kick off on Monday, 5th April, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The highly anticipated DUPHAT 2021 is expected to attract over 20,000 visitors and participants from 75 countries over the course of three-days.

Organised annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions – a member of INDEX Holding, the conference is set to witness the participation of 40 speakers who will offer their deep insights during 40 scientific sessions related to the top trending topics in the pharmaceutical industry. The pharma event will include 300 poster presentations and various workshops to discuss the latest scientific research in pharmacy and also improve the awareness and understanding of the latest trends in the pharma industry.

In its 2021 edition, DUPHAT exhibition - occupying an overall space of 27,720 square metres - features the presence of 869 participating brands, where the latest pharmaceutical products, tools and services from their respective countries will be showcased by the field’s most prominent companies.

Exhibitors will get a chance to explore networking, collaboration and business expansion opportunities within the most lucrative markets of the regional pharma market.

Meanwhile, DUPHAT conference attendees will get a chance to receive 29.75 CME credit points accredited by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), and 20 CME credit points accredited by The Society of Hospital Pharmacists of Australia.

With the support of DHA, DUPHAT has been accredited by International organisations and societies including: American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP), European Federation for Pharmaceutical Sciences (EUFEPS), The Society of Hospital Pharmacists of Australia (SHPA), Therapeutic Drug Monitoring and Clinical Toxicology (IATDMCT), European Society of Oncology Pharmacy (ESOP), Accreditation Council for Pharmacy education (ACPE), and International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE).