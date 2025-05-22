EAD Showcases Eco-innovation At ‘Make It In The Emirates’
Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2025 | 01:16 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) is showcasing its environmental innovation and support for sustainable industries at the “Make it in the Emirates".
EAD’s participation aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and Abu Dhabi’s strategy to build a green economy that balances industrial growth with environmental protection. The agency is presenting its pearl oyster aquaculture project as a model of modern technology combined with marine conservation.
In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Ayesha Hassan Al Hammadi, Unit Head at Abu Dhabi Pearl Centre, said that the agency is presenting the latest oyster farming techniques in Gulf waters, using advanced, region-first technologies, making it a leading model for sustainable pearl production.
She explained that pearl cultivation at the centre spans four years.
In the first two years, oysters are collected from the sea and placed in designated areas to reproduce naturally. They are then moved to specialised labs for precise nucleation, where a stimulating nucleus is implanted into the oyster using specially prepared materials to initiate pearl formation.
Following this, the oysters are returned to the sea for another two years. During this period, they receive meticulous environmental care to remove debris, rocks, and marine plants that could affect pearl growth.
Once matured, the pearls are harvested and graded using AI-powered technology that ensures high-precision assessment of quality, colour, shape, size, and surface clarity.
She added that the project is fully managed by young Emiratis, which reflects the centre’s commitment to marine conservation and delivering a premium national product that elevates Abu Dhabi’s global status.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen on ..
Emirates layers on 46 additional flights for Hajj, Eid Al Adha
DMCC sees 13% growth in Singaporean companies
Ahmed bin Saeed attends graduation of 300 students from RIT-Dubai
Dubai International Holy Quran Award launches 28th edition
United Arab Emirates renews commitment to development, prosperity in Indian Ocea ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG retains lead at Giro d’Italia
ADNOC Distribution champions UAE-made products at ADNOC Oasis stores
ADNOC L&S contributes AED1 billion to UAE economy through In-Country Value in 20 ..
AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers Draw set for May 29
UAE preparatory Hajj mission departs for Saudi Arabia
SGCA dedicates 2 categories to excellence in smart communication
More Stories From Middle East
-
Modon unveils 'Muheira' first Modon freehold residential towers on Reem Island10 seconds ago
-
Dubai Financial Services Authority launches 2025 Graduate Programme14 seconds ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen on National Day19 seconds ago
-
Kuwait crude oil up $1.04 Wednesday to $66.40 pb26 seconds ago
-
Emirates layers on 46 additional flights for Hajj, Eid Al Adha30 seconds ago
-
DMCC sees 13% growth in Singaporean companies53 seconds ago
-
Ahmed bin Saeed attends graduation of 300 students from RIT-Dubai1 minute ago
-
Dubai International Holy Quran Award launches 28th edition1 minute ago
-
United Arab Emirates renews commitment to development, prosperity in Indian Ocean Region at Annual I ..2 minutes ago
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG retains lead at Giro d’Italia2 minutes ago
-
ADNOC Distribution champions UAE-made products at ADNOC Oasis stores2 minutes ago
-
ADNOC L&S contributes AED1 billion to UAE economy through In-Country Value in 20242 minutes ago