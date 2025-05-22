Open Menu

EAD Showcases Eco-innovation At ‘Make It In The Emirates’

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2025 | 01:16 PM

EAD showcases eco-innovation at ‘Make it in the Emirates’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) is showcasing its environmental innovation and support for sustainable industries at the “Make it in the Emirates".

EAD’s participation aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and Abu Dhabi’s strategy to build a green economy that balances industrial growth with environmental protection. The agency is presenting its pearl oyster aquaculture project as a model of modern technology combined with marine conservation.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Ayesha Hassan Al Hammadi, Unit Head at Abu Dhabi Pearl Centre, said that the agency is presenting the latest oyster farming techniques in Gulf waters, using advanced, region-first technologies, making it a leading model for sustainable pearl production.

She explained that pearl cultivation at the centre spans four years.

In the first two years, oysters are collected from the sea and placed in designated areas to reproduce naturally. They are then moved to specialised labs for precise nucleation, where a stimulating nucleus is implanted into the oyster using specially prepared materials to initiate pearl formation.

Following this, the oysters are returned to the sea for another two years. During this period, they receive meticulous environmental care to remove debris, rocks, and marine plants that could affect pearl growth.

Once matured, the pearls are harvested and graded using AI-powered technology that ensures high-precision assessment of quality, colour, shape, size, and surface clarity.

She added that the project is fully managed by young Emiratis, which reflects the centre’s commitment to marine conservation and delivering a premium national product that elevates Abu Dhabi’s global status.

