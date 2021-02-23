EDGE, Lockheed Martin to explore industrial partnership opportunities across UAE’s aerospace & defence sector

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2021) EDGE, the UAE’s advanced technology group for defence and beyond, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lockheed Martin, the US-based global technology leader, to explore industrial participation opportunities across the UAE’s aerospace and defence industry.

Under the terms of the agreement, the leading advanced technology firms will enhance their longstanding strategic partnership by establishing joint working groups to identify and develop industrialisation and knowledge transfer programmes. Under review will be projects related to in-country capability-building, the creation of innovative and emerging technologies, and the continued expansion of human capital development initiatives.

Khalid Al Breiki, President – Mission Support, EDGE, and Raymond Piselli, Vice President of Finance, Contracts & Industrial Development, Lockheed Martin, signed the agreement at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2021), which is underway at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 21 to 25 February.

Khalid Al Breiki said: "At EDGE, we place a strong emphasis on joint collaboration, and are continuously seeking to build our capabilities to be able to offer the next generation of talent an environment to thrive, innovate and develop at the cutting-edge of technology. Signing this agreement represents a long-term strategic partnership for EDGE and Lockheed Martin and opens the door for both parties to pursue industrial and economic development across the UAE’s Aerospace & Defence sector.

Meanwhile, Raymond Piselli commented: "As a trusted partner to the UAE for over 40 years, Lockheed Martin remains committed to developing in-country capabilities and supporting the nation’s human capital development agenda. This MoU marks an important milestone in the next phase of our partnership with EDGE, and we look forward to identifying opportunities and executing strategic projects that will add value to both the industry and the country at large."

The two entities will also further enhance cooperation through the sharing of knowledge and expertise, leveraging Lockheed Martin’s decades of experience in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products, and services.

Lockheed Martin has been a committed partner to the middle East region for more than 50 years. Today, the company’s presence in the UAE has moved beyond defence systems to provide various products and services, technical support, and educational expertise to strengthen the defence industry and further expand in-country capabilities.

EDGE is an advanced technology group for defence that ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.