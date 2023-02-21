UrduPoint.com

EDGE Signs MoU With HAL To Explore Business Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2023 | 06:00 PM

EDGE signs MoU with HAL to explore business cooperation

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2023) ABU DHABI, 21st February, 2023 (WAM) – EDGE, a leading advanced technology and defence group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a renowned organisation involved in the design, development, manufacturing, supply, and maintenance of aircraft, helicopters, engines, aerospace equipment, avionics, and related accessories for military and civil markets.

The MoU was signed at IDEX 2023, one of the world's largest tri-service defense exhibitions, held in Abu Dhabi, UAE, until 24th February.

The MoU outlines several areas of cooperation between EDGE and HAL, including joint design and development of missile systems and unmanned aerial vehicles. In addition, both companies will explore the potential use of HAL's small gas turbine engines in EDGE's guided weapons, and EDGE's GPS jamming and spoofing equipment on HAL's platforms. The agreement also includes opportunities for knowledge sharing, cooperation on mission computers, training programs, and utilisation of additive manufacturing of metallic parts at world-class facilities in the UAE and India, owned by EDGE and HAL.

