EDGE signs MoU with Specialist Mechanical Engineers to manufacture land vehicle components in UAE

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2025 | 05:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) TRUST, an entity of EDGE and a keystone of national security and defence capability that delivers top-tier equipment, advanced technologies and unparalleled services, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Specialist Mechanical Engineers (SME), a South Africa-based company providing turnkey solutions in HVAC and complex mechanical systems.
The agreement was announced during the Make It in the Emirates Forum, taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 19th to 22nd May.
The MoU was signed by Dr. Jasem Al Zaabi, Vice President of business Development for Trading & Mission Support - EDGE, and Iwan Agema, Managing Director of SME.
