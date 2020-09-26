Education Affairs Office at CPC Abu Dhabi partners with Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation to bring moral education to thousands of young people across Arab region

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2020) The Education Affairs Office at The Crown Prince Court, CPC, of Abu Dhabi has announced a new collaboration with the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education, AGFE, today, to integrate modules from the CPC Moral Education curriculum into AGFE’s Al Ghurair Young Thinkers Programme, YTP, bringing moral education to thousands of young people across the Arab region.

The collaboration will see the integration of modules from the CPC’s 10th grade Moral Education curriculum into the YTP digital platform, reaching over 22,000 registered users in the United Arab Emirates and across the Arab region. The modules being offered on AGFE’s bespoke bilingual and digital platform will focus on Ethics and the Global Economy, Living a Moderate Life, and Intercultural Relationships.

The objective of the collaboration is to bring the moral education curriculum to young people across the region, increasing their ability to become responsible, cultured, and engaged young adults ready to make a positive impact in the wider globalised world. AGFE and CPC will continue to work together to bring additional modules to the platform to increase exposure to Young Thinkers from across the region.

The UAE Moral Education programme is an innovative and engaging curriculum focused on young people of all nationalities and ages in the UAE, teaching universal principles and values that reflect the shared experiences of humanity. The programme insightfully blends traditional academic content with human character and ethics. Consisting of four different pillars, the programme includes studies on character and morality, the individual and the community, civic studies, and cultural studies.

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the Education Affairs Office at Crown Prince’s Court launched Moral Education as a school curriculum subject, to promote tolerance and instil universal principles and values shared by humanity; in line with the UAE’s broadened vision of building a sustainable society, grounded in the happiness, wellness and social well-being of its people.

In January 2017, the Moral Education Pilot programme was launched across 19 schools in the United Arab Emirates.

Training of teachers commenced in the following year, in which the Moral Education curriculum began being taught across all private and public schools in the UAE from Grade 1 to Grade 12.

YTP is a bespoke bilingual and digital platform designed to support Emirati and Arab youth with increased career awareness, soft skills development through online courses, and advising to help them make well-informed education and career-related decisions.

Dr. Sonia Ben Jaafar, CEO of AGFE, said, "A major element of the AGFE strategy is building strategic partnerships, and by partnering with CPC to bring this content to the region, we are able to leverage our respective resources and expertise to better prepare today’s youth for tomorrow’s opportunities."

She also added, "AGFE is proud to partner with the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi's Office of Education in making this curriculum widely available for Arab youth. In today’s world of heart-wrenching realities, we need the Moral Education curriculum that cultivates those universal principles and values that unite us in a shared experience of humanity. It is this kind of innovation that will support these young people in becoming the role models and leaders we need for the long-term health and well-being of our societies. We are very excited to know that soon, all Young Thinkers in the Arab region will have access to this forward-thinking curriculum."

In this regard, Mohamed Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Director of Education Affairs Office at the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi said, "The inclusion of moral education in today’s mainstream education is intrinsic to helping young people develop a sense of responsibility, compassion and the ability to reflect on important world issues. We chose to collaborate with AGFE because of the shared value of supporting young Arabs in becoming great role models and leaders. We look forward to reaching the next generation of young thinkers through the Al Ghurair Young Thinkers Programme, YTP, to further promote the UAE's cultural identity, customs, and traditions. Our Moral Education modules are aimed at helping young people make sense of life and impact the world around them positively."