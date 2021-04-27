UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EGA Starts Up First Section Of Al Taweelah Smelter Expansion

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 11:45 AM

EGA starts up first section of Al Taweelah smelter expansion

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2021) Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) on Tuesday announced the start-up of the first section of an expansion to the company’s Al Taweelah smelter.

The 26 new reduction cells at potline 1 at Al Taweelah will now ramp-up to produce some 30,000 tonnes of aluminium per year, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

In total, EGA is building 66 new reduction cells to extend all three potlines at Al Taweelah. The project will increase production capacity at Al Taweelah by some 78,000 tonnes of hot metal per year. The start-up of the extension to potline 2 and then potline 3 will take place later this year.

Overall project completion stands at 70 percent, on schedule despite the challenges of COVID-19.

Abdulnasser bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of EGA, said, "This project to expand our production at Al Taweelah is part of our ongoing debottlenecking of production and investment in high return growth opportunities. The world requires aluminium to build back better after COVID-19, and this expansion will enable us to supply even more of the metal we all need."

Some 950 people are currently working on the Al Taweelah smelter expansion project, with over 2.

1 million hours of work completed so far with a world-class safety performance. There have been zero injuries leading to time off work.

Like all EGA’s aluminium production lines, the extensions use EGA’s proprietary aluminium smelting technology developed in the UAE. The new reduction cells in potline 1 and 2 are EGA’s DX technology, whilst the new reduction cells in potline 3 are EGA’s DX+ Ultra technology. Both technologies are amongst the most energy efficient in the world.

EGA has developed its own technology in the UAE for more than 25 years. In 2016 EGA became the first UAE industrial company to license its core process technology internationally, exporting its DX+ Ultra technology to Aluminium Bahrain.

EGA has early stage agreements with companies in both Indonesia and Colombia that could lead to exports of EGA technology to build aluminium smelters.

The start-up of the 26 new reduction cells takes EGA’s total number of reduction cells in both Jebel Ali to Al Taweelah to 2,803. EGA makes one-in-every 25 tonnes of aluminium produced worldwide, and is the largest ‘premium aluminium’ producer.

Related Topics

World Technology Exports UAE Company Lead Indonesia Bahrain Colombia 2016 All Million

Recent Stories

Gear Up for the Hottest Smart Wear This Season – ..

17 seconds ago

Pakistan reports 142 more deaths due to COVID-19 o ..

16 minutes ago

India&#039;s new COVID-19 cases stay above 300,000 ..

19 minutes ago

Realme Takes Over Social Media with its Enthrallin ..

30 minutes ago

Co-Founder Careem, Mudassir Sheikha Donates USD 2 ..

48 minutes ago

PML-N leader and MNA Javed Latif arrested after co ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.