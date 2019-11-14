UrduPoint.com
Egyptian President Concludes Two-day State Visit To UAE

Thu 14th November 2019 | 07:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2019) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi left Abu Dhabi on Thursday concluding a two-day state visit to the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, led an entourage of Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials to see off the Egyptian leader at the Presidential Flight Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Among those present at the airport to see off President El Sisi were H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; and several ministers and senior officials.

