Egypt’s core inflation eases to 10.7% in August: CBE

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2025) CAIRO, 10th September, 2025 (WAM) – Egypt’s annual core consumer price index (CPI) inflation eased to 10.7% in August 2025, down from 11.6% in July, the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) said on Wednesday.

On a monthly basis, core CPI rose 0.1% in August, compared with a 0.3% fall in July and a 0.9% increase in August 2024.