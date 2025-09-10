Egypt’s Core Inflation Eases To 10.7% In August: CBE
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2025 | 09:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2025) CAIRO, 10th September, 2025 (WAM) – Egypt’s annual core consumer price index (CPI) inflation eased to 10.7% in August 2025, down from 11.6% in July, the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) said on Wednesday.
On a monthly basis, core CPI rose 0.1% in August, compared with a 0.3% fall in July and a 0.9% increase in August 2024.
