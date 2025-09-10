Media’s Crucial Role In Awareness, Food Security Highlighted At IGCF
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 08:30 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2025) Experts at the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) stressed that the media plays a pivotal role in fostering social awareness and strengthening responsibility toward natural resources, particularly food security, which is a strategic issue affecting every individual’s life. They added that media is also a key tool for crisis management and delivering impactful messages to the public.
In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the 14th edition of the forum in Sharjah, the experts noted that media goes beyond reporting news, it is a central partner in shaping public policy and raising awareness about issues related to food security and the management of health, environmental, and economic crises.
Engy Khalil, Associate Professor in Public Relations at College of Communication - Public Relations Department at University of Sharjah, emphasised that crises are exceptional situations requiring special handling both from the institutions responsible for managing them and from the media, where communication plays an essential role.
Meanwhile, Zainab Jassim Al Sajwani, Head of the Media Department at the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority (SFRA), said the Authority’s participation in the forum aims to strengthen public engagement and highlight the role of media and communication in supporting sustainability and quality of life.
