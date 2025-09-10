Open Menu

Media’s Crucial Role In Awareness, Food Security Highlighted At IGCF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Media’s crucial role in awareness, food security highlighted at IGCF

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2025) Experts at the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) stressed that the media plays a pivotal role in fostering social awareness and strengthening responsibility toward natural resources, particularly food security, which is a strategic issue affecting every individual’s life. They added that media is also a key tool for crisis management and delivering impactful messages to the public.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the 14th edition of the forum in Sharjah, the experts noted that media goes beyond reporting news, it is a central partner in shaping public policy and raising awareness about issues related to food security and the management of health, environmental, and economic crises.

Engy Khalil, Associate Professor in Public Relations at College of Communication - Public Relations Department at University of Sharjah, emphasised that crises are exceptional situations requiring special handling both from the institutions responsible for managing them and from the media, where communication plays an essential role.

Meanwhile, Zainab Jassim Al Sajwani, Head of the Media Department at the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority (SFRA), said the Authority’s participation in the forum aims to strengthen public engagement and highlight the role of media and communication in supporting sustainability and quality of life.

Related Topics

Sharjah Media From Government

Recent Stories

TII, Abu Dhabi Ship Building collaborate to expand ..

TII, Abu Dhabi Ship Building collaborate to expand capabilities in naval maritim ..

35 seconds ago
 Govt unveils roadmap for national wheat policy

Govt unveils roadmap for national wheat policy

6 minutes ago
 Humaid bin Rashid issues Law regulating procuremen ..

Humaid bin Rashid issues Law regulating procurement, contracts, inventory manage ..

15 minutes ago
 Dubai to host 46th edition of Big 5 Global on 24th ..

Dubai to host 46th edition of Big 5 Global on 24th November

16 minutes ago
 LHC summons NAB chairman in contempt case

LHC summons NAB chairman in contempt case

9 minutes ago
 ADB, CAREC designate Pakistan’s HSA among five G ..

ADB, CAREC designate Pakistan’s HSA among five Global Public Health Education ..

5 minutes ago
Large scale relief, rescue operation in progress i ..

Large scale relief, rescue operation in progress in city after recent rains: Sha ..

9 minutes ago
 Three more PTI activists sentenced for imprisonmen ..

Three more PTI activists sentenced for imprisonment in Nov 26 case

9 minutes ago
 Balochistan to accelerate agricultural projects fo ..

Balochistan to accelerate agricultural projects for climate resilience & rural p ..

10 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari, calls for unity, refor ..

President Asif Ali Zardari, calls for unity, reforms on Quaid-e-Azam’s 77th de ..

10 minutes ago
 DFSA, Securities and Futures Commission bolster ti ..

DFSA, Securities and Futures Commission bolster ties in supervising cross-border ..

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for emergency UNSC meeting over Isr ..

Pakistan calls for emergency UNSC meeting over Israeli aggression against Qatar

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East