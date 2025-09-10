DFSA, Securities and Futures Commission bolster ties in supervising cross-border investment management

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2025) The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent regulator of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), and the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), the independent statutory body responsible for the regulation of Hong Kong's securities and futures markets, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen cooperation on the regulatory oversight and supervision of collective investment scheme managers in each other’s markets, to ensure compliance, governance, and cross-border regulatory alignment.

During the 10th Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong, the MoU was presented as part of the MoU presentation ceremony officiated by the Chief Executive of Hong Kong SAR John KC Lee and attended by the SFC’s Chairman Dr Kelvin Wong, its Chief Executive Officer Ms Julia Leung and the DFSA’s Chief Executive Mark Steward, underscoring the significance of cross-border regulatory collaboration and Hong Kong’s growing ties with Belt and Road jurisdictions.

Signed into effect by Steward and Ms Leung, the MoU establishes a collaborative framework for consultation, cooperation, and the exchange of information to enhance the regulators’ supervision and oversight of regulated entities engaging in cross-border investment management or advisory activities.

It results from joint collaborative efforts by the SFC and the DFSA over the last year, including a high-level meeting and a co-hosted roundtable with leading asset managers in Hong Kong.

Mark Steward said, “Today’s MoU between the DFSA and the SFC will help firms operate in each other’s markets with confidence and integrity, and demonstrates our shared commitment to regulatory excellence and cross-border innovation. Together, we are strengthening the regulatory framework for global investment and capital mobility between Dubai and Hong Kong.”

Julia Leung said, “The strengthened SFC-DFSA partnership underscores our shared commitment to bolstering regional market connectivity to create mutual long-term benefits for Hong Kong and DIFC as international financial hubs. This new milestone is set to reinforce Hong Kong’s pivotal role on the China-Middle East Corridor amidst ongoing global challenges.”