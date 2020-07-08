Electronic games can make your children aggressive: ADP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, warned parents about violent electronic games that can make children and teenagers aggressive and commit crimes, noting that the serious effects of these games include addiction, isolation and separation from reality.

The ADP stated that children often try to imitate what they see and violence may become a way to pass their time, which can cause them to verbally and physically bully other children, stressing that parents should monitor their children and intervene in their choice of games and e-applications.

The ADP added that children and adolescents should be protected when using smart and electronic devices and e-games, especially at the start of the summer holidays.

The ADP also urged parents to get to know their children’s friends on e-games, set a suitable time for their children to play games and activate parental controls, as well as motivate their children to practice useful activities, such as drawing, colouring, puzzles, reading and other educational games, and encourage them to practice home exercises and other entertainment activities.