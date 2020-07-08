UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Electronic Games Can Make Your Children Aggressive: ADP

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 06:15 PM

Electronic games can make your children aggressive: ADP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, warned parents about violent electronic games that can make children and teenagers aggressive and commit crimes, noting that the serious effects of these games include addiction, isolation and separation from reality.

The ADP stated that children often try to imitate what they see and violence may become a way to pass their time, which can cause them to verbally and physically bully other children, stressing that parents should monitor their children and intervene in their choice of games and e-applications.

The ADP added that children and adolescents should be protected when using smart and electronic devices and e-games, especially at the start of the summer holidays.

The ADP also urged parents to get to know their children’s friends on e-games, set a suitable time for their children to play games and activate parental controls, as well as motivate their children to practice useful activities, such as drawing, colouring, puzzles, reading and other educational games, and encourage them to practice home exercises and other entertainment activities.

Related Topics

Police Holidays Abu Dhabi Reading Turkish Lira May From

Recent Stories

China imposes visa curbs on US officials over Tibe ..

25 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Cyber Index

36 minutes ago

Salaries of UAE domestic workers fully integrated ..

36 minutes ago

OIC Approves New Financial Assistance for 15 Proje ..

41 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials of Mauritania’ ..

43 minutes ago

Increasing production, exports sans refunds is imp ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.