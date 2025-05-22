Emerge, Turbotim sign agreement to deploy solar, battery energy storage systems in Ras Al Khaimah

(@FahadShabbir)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) Emerge, a joint venture between Masdar and the EDF Group, and Turbotim, a UAE-based energy solutions company, have signed an agreement during the Make it in the Emirates Forum to develop a new solar and battery energy storage project at Turbotim’s facilities in Ras Al Khaimah.

The project will feature a rooftop solar PV system with a total capacity of 1.52 megawatts peak (MWp) and a 5 megawatt-hour (MWh) battery energy storage system (BESS). It will be implemented as two identical hybrid installations – each comprising 763kWp of rooftop solar and 2.5MWh of battery storage. Emerge will provide a full turnkey solution, including finance, design, procurement, construction, operations and maintenance, under a 20-year contract.

Turbotim is currently operating its facilities using diesel generators. The company will significantly reduce its environmental impact by transitioning to a solar PV electricity generation and BESS, and is expected to cut significantly its electricity bills. The project will prevent more than 2.1 million tons of carbon dioxide annually – equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of 240 households or removing 474 petrol-powered cars from the road.

Dr. Saad Al Tameemi, Turbotim Chairman, said, “This partnership with Emerge marks a major step forward in Turbotim’s journey toward cleaner, more efficient energy solutions.

By integrating solar and battery storage into our operations, we’re not only reducing our environmental footprint but also creating long-term value through energy cost savings and greater energy independence. We’re proud to align with Emerge and support the UAE’s broader sustainability and decarbonization goals.”

Michel Abi Saab, Emerge General Manager, said, “The agreement signed with Turbotim, a leading industrial player, highlights the value of distributed solar and storage installations in reducing reliance on fossil fuels, while promoting cost-effective and sustainable solutions. At Emerge, we take pride in supporting our clients towards cleaner electricity generation and consumption. With our proven expertise and end-to-end delivery model, we enable more businesses in the UAE to achieve their decarbonization goals.”

Emerge was formed in 2021 to develop distributed solar, battery storage, off-grid solar and hybrid solutions for commercial and industrial clients. The company currently supplies clean electricity to more than 40 commercial, industrial, educational and hospitality sites across the GCC region.