- Home
- Middle East
- Emerge, Turbotim sign agreement to deploy solar, battery energy storage systems in Ras Al Khaimah
Emerge, Turbotim Sign Agreement To Deploy Solar, Battery Energy Storage Systems In Ras Al Khaimah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 06:15 PM
RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) Emerge, a joint venture between Masdar and the EDF Group, and Turbotim, a UAE-based energy solutions company, have signed an agreement during the Make it in the Emirates Forum to develop a new solar and battery energy storage project at Turbotim’s facilities in Ras Al Khaimah.
The project will feature a rooftop solar PV system with a total capacity of 1.52 megawatts peak (MWp) and a 5 megawatt-hour (MWh) battery energy storage system (BESS). It will be implemented as two identical hybrid installations – each comprising 763kWp of rooftop solar and 2.5MWh of battery storage. Emerge will provide a full turnkey solution, including finance, design, procurement, construction, operations and maintenance, under a 20-year contract.
Turbotim is currently operating its facilities using diesel generators. The company will significantly reduce its environmental impact by transitioning to a solar PV electricity generation and BESS, and is expected to cut significantly its electricity bills. The project will prevent more than 2.1 million tons of carbon dioxide annually – equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of 240 households or removing 474 petrol-powered cars from the road.
Dr. Saad Al Tameemi, Turbotim Chairman, said, “This partnership with Emerge marks a major step forward in Turbotim’s journey toward cleaner, more efficient energy solutions.
By integrating solar and battery storage into our operations, we’re not only reducing our environmental footprint but also creating long-term value through energy cost savings and greater energy independence. We’re proud to align with Emerge and support the UAE’s broader sustainability and decarbonization goals.”
Michel Abi Saab, Emerge General Manager, said, “The agreement signed with Turbotim, a leading industrial player, highlights the value of distributed solar and storage installations in reducing reliance on fossil fuels, while promoting cost-effective and sustainable solutions. At Emerge, we take pride in supporting our clients towards cleaner electricity generation and consumption. With our proven expertise and end-to-end delivery model, we enable more businesses in the UAE to achieve their decarbonization goals.”
Emerge was formed in 2021 to develop distributed solar, battery storage, off-grid solar and hybrid solutions for commercial and industrial clients. The company currently supplies clean electricity to more than 40 commercial, industrial, educational and hospitality sites across the GCC region.
Recent Stories
Emerge, Turbotim sign agreement to deploy solar, battery energy storage systems ..
Awqaf Abu Dhabi launches AED50 million community centre as first project under L ..
AGDA, Deraya Speakers sign MoU to enhance cooperation in media training
Dubai Holding launches Early Careers Programme to empower next generation of UAE ..
EDGE signs MoU with Specialist Mechanical Engineers to manufacture land vehicle ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses signing of strategic agreement between MBRSC, Fire ..
Dalma Dhow Sailing Race for 40ft vessels begins tomorrow
Umm Al Emarat Park unites community in record-breaking season, welcoming 400,000 ..
DEWA participates in 2025 World Utilities Congress as supporting sponsor
Broaden Energy to establish AED455 million facility in KEZAD
Ali Al Nuaimi meets Indian parliamentary delegation
Flydubai charts new course with launch of Ab Initio Pilot Training programme
More Stories From Middle East
-
Emerge, Turbotim sign agreement to deploy solar, battery energy storage systems in Ras Al Khaimah2 minutes ago
-
Awqaf Abu Dhabi launches AED50 million community centre as first project under Life Endowment campai ..2 minutes ago
-
AGDA, Deraya Speakers sign MoU to enhance cooperation in media training18 minutes ago
-
Dubai Holding launches Early Careers Programme to empower next generation of UAE talent18 minutes ago
-
EDGE signs MoU with Specialist Mechanical Engineers to manufacture land vehicle components in UAE32 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses signing of strategic agreement between MBRSC, Firefly Aerospace for Em ..33 minutes ago
-
Dalma Dhow Sailing Race for 40ft vessels begins tomorrow33 minutes ago
-
Umm Al Emarat Park unites community in record-breaking season, welcoming 400,000 visitors from over ..48 minutes ago
-
V Kostomarov Forum discusses status of Russian language in world1 hour ago
-
DEWA participates in 2025 World Utilities Congress as supporting sponsor2 hours ago
-
Broaden Energy to establish AED455 million facility in KEZAD2 hours ago
-
Ali Al Nuaimi meets Indian parliamentary delegation2 hours ago