UrduPoint.com

Emirates Airline Festival Of Literature To Launch 3rd February

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 03:15 PM

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature to launch 3rd February

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) The Emirates Literature Foundation today announced the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 2022 will take place from 3rd-12th February 2022, in a new canal-side location at the Habtoor City hotels, Dubai.

The festival, held under the theme "Here Comes the Sun", will include special events and activations at Expo 2020.

The move to a new location marks an exciting new era for the festival, said Ahlam Bolooki, Festival Director.

The author line-up for the coming festival will be revealed on 17th November.

Related Topics

Dubai February November 2020 From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa opt to bowl first ..

T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa opt to bowl first against West Indies

2 minutes ago
 UAE announces 90 new COVID-19 cases, 125 recoverie ..

UAE announces 90 new COVID-19 cases, 125 recoveries, 3 deaths in last 24 hours

3 minutes ago
 Hosts UAE draw Asian champions Japan, Sri Lanka an ..

Hosts UAE draw Asian champions Japan, Sri Lanka and China in Rugby World Cup 202 ..

8 minutes ago
 Welcome the Dawn of Photography with vivo X70 Pro, ..

Welcome the Dawn of Photography with vivo X70 Pro, Now Available in Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 18 South Africa Vs. West ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 18 South Africa Vs. West Indies, Live Score, History, W ..

31 minutes ago
 Pakistani student contributes to successful launch ..

Pakistani student contributes to successful launch of satellite in China

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.