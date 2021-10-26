Emirates Airline Festival of Literature to launch 3rd February

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) The Emirates Literature Foundation today announced the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 2022 will take place from 3rd-12th February 2022, in a new canal-side location at the Habtoor City hotels, Dubai.

The festival, held under the theme "Here Comes the Sun", will include special events and activations at Expo 2020.

The move to a new location marks an exciting new era for the festival, said Ahlam Bolooki, Festival Director.

The author line-up for the coming festival will be revealed on 17th November.