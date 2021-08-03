UrduPoint.com

Emirates Announces Interline Partnership With Mexico's Aeromar

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Emirates announces interline partnership with Mexico&#039;s Aeromar

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2021) Emirates and Aeromar have announced that they have entered into an interline partnership, which will provide seamless connectivity for customers between destinations in Mexico and United States via Mexico City to Emirates' global network.

Through this interline partnership, customers will now be able to book tickets to fly to and from 12 destinations in Mexico and the United States covered by the interline agreement via Mexico City, connecting to Emirates' flights EK 256/255 between Mexico City, Barcelona and Dubai. Customers can then journey to Emirates' network of more than 120 cities across the world.

The interline agreement allows customers the convenience of booking their entire journey on a single ticket with uniform baggage policy and fare conditions. Tickets can be booked online on emirates.com or through travel agents.

"Emirates is delighted to enter into this interline partnership with Aeromar. The strength of Aeromar's regional flight network will allow us to connect a large number of travellers from cities in Mexico and Texas, United States to our global network via Mexico City, Barcelona and Dubai. Customers will not only have the opportunity to experience Emirates' signature hospitality and flight experience but will also have the convenience of booking their journey from Mexico on a single ticket available online on Emirates' website or through their travel agents," said Adnan Kazim, Emirates' Chief Commercial Officer.

"Aeromar is very proud to partner with Emirates, globally recognised for its excellence of service and unrivaled Dubai hub. The agreement is a testament to Aeromar´s high quality standars and further enhances our strong interline cooperation portfolio, which includes several industry leading international airlines serving Mexico," added Fabricio Cojuc, Aeromar's Executive Director, Network Strategy and Alliances.

The destinations in Mexico covered by the interline partnership between Emirates and Aeromar include Acapulco (ACA), Veracruz (VER), Puerto Escondido (PXM), Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo (ZIH), Ixtepec (IZT), Colima (CLQ), Ciudad Victoria (CVM), Lazaro Cardenas (LZC), Piedras Negras (PDS) and Tepic (TPQ). The agreement also covers Aeromar´s destinations in the United States, Laredo (LRD) and McAllen (MFE), Texas.

In addition to the connectivity enabled by the partnership with Aeromar, Emirates already offers customers the choice of flying to and from over 10 destinations in Mexico through existing partnerships with other airlines.

Related Topics

World Dubai Piedras Negras Lazaro Cardenas Tepic Puerto Escondido Ciudad Victoria Colima Acapulco Veracruz Mexico City Barcelona McAllen Laredo United States Mexico Hub Liberian Dollar From Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

PIA and HBL partner to bring exclusive discounts t ..

PIA and HBL partner to bring exclusive discounts to their customers

4 minutes ago
 52,391 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

52,391 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

50 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation continues train ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation continues training programmes in classical ar ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establish ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establishes Sharjah Centre for Voluntar ..

1 hour ago
 Bangladesh to vaccinate 10 million in seven days

Bangladesh to vaccinate 10 million in seven days

1 hour ago
 European stocks climb, oil rebounds but China conc ..

European stocks climb, oil rebounds but China concerns linger

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.