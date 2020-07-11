Emirates announces repatriation flights to India

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2020) Emirates will be operating special repatriation flights to five Indian cities between 12th and 26th July to assist stranded Indians get home and for residents of UAE currently in India to return to the UAE.

The flights will be operated to Bengaluru, Delhi, Kochi, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram between 12th and 26th July 2020 offering the following flight frequencies Bengaluru: twice daily flights Delhi: twice daily flights Kochi: twice daily flights Mumbai: thrice daily flights Thiruvananthapuram: once daily flights The flights to Bengaluru and Mumbai are subject to state government approval.

Flights can be booked on emirates.com, through travel agents, Emirates’ sales offices and contact centre. Passengers must meet all the entry requirements of the destination to be allowed to board the flights.

Only Indian citizens stranded in the UAE will be allowed to fly from Dubai to the five Indian destinations.

These flights will be available for UAE nationals and residents with prior entry approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs, GDFRA, for residents of Dubai and ICA approval for residents of other emirates of the UAE.

All passengers travelling from airports in India to Dubai are also required to carry a negative Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) certificate issued by a laboratory authorised by the government of India to be accepted on the flight. Certificates must be issued no more than 96 hours before departure.