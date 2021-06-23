Emirates Health Services holds third meeting of 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2021) The Emirates Health Services (EHS) recently organised its 3rd meeting of the year 2021 under the chairmanship of Dr. Mohamed Salim Al Olama, Chairman of the EHS Board of Directors, and in the presence of Dr. Youssef Mohamed Al Serkal, Director-General of the EHS and other board members.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the EHS's participation at the 46th Arab Health 2021.

The meeting discussed the reports of the committees, the extent of the readiness of the health facilities, and the recent developments of the projects and initiatives. Discussions also included evaluating the completed organisational works and shaping well-thought-out strategies according to a specific timeframe and approved indicators and standards.

At the outset, the head and board directors expressed their utmost thanks and appreciation to the wise leadership for the unstinting support for the health sector and the achievements and gains made nationwide.

The meeting also touched on the latest developments in preparing the regulations of the EHS's human and financial resources, the readiness of the EHS's health facilities to receive those eligible for health insurances, and the recommendations of the Policies and Strategies Committee and the Audit and Risk Committee.

Dr. Al Olama said, "The EHS is committed to developing and implementing integrated action plans in order to ensure the provision of the best sustainable healthcare services in a more effective and efficient regulatory environment adapting to the evolving needs of society. This comes in line with the UAE Vision and the global standards and aligns with the current health challenges that the world is going through to contain the repercussions of COVID-19.

"

Al Olama noted that the participation of the EHS together with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) at the Arab Health aims to showcase the latest development in future health services regarding the utilisation of health information systems and telemedicine, the integration of artificial intelligence, smart and robotic systems, and the management of big data and predictive models.

For his part, Dr. Al Serkal said the meeting comes as part of the continuous institutional development of the EHS by drafting health policies and strategies and enhancing the efficiency and performance in order to achieve the objectives of public health and make a quantum leap in the quality and sustainability of healthcare services.

He added, "We also work to shape a systematic action plan to ensure the constant development of medical and administrative cadres, in addition to supporting and developing priority medical projects to raise the efficiency and performance of the Federal health sector."

Al Serkal underlined the EHS's commitment to adopting the latest updates of digital and smart health services to raise the bar of healthcare services and improve the quality of services provided to customers and patients.

He added by building on what has been achieved by the country's health sector in the last year despite the global health challenges, the coming stage will be witnessing further milestones that enhance the UAE's position in all fields, in line with government directions, as well as the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071.