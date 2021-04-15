UrduPoint.com
Emirates Islamic Bank Donates AED5 Million To '100 Million Meals' Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 02:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2021) Emirates Islamic Bank on Thursday donated AED5 million to provide five million meals to the "100 Million Meals" campaign.

The biggest food distribution drive in the region aims to provide food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 20 countries in the middle East, Asia, and Africa during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Hisham Abdullah Al Qasim, Chairman of Emirates Islamic Bank, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD Group, said, "Donating to the 100 Million Meals campaign reflects our mandate as an Islamic banking institution with a firm commitment to community service.

We hope our contribution helps alleviate the suffering of individuals and families affected by the ongoing repercussions of the pandemic."

The campaign enables people and organisations inside and outside the UAE to contribute the cost of basic foodstuffs starting from AED1 on the campaign website www.100millionmeals.ae, by contacting on the toll-free number 8004999, via the designated bank account through Dubai Islamic Bank (AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201), and by sending "Meal" by SMS on specified UAE numbers (Etisalat and Du) listed on the website.

