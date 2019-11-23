Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation to brief local community on benefits of nuclear energy programme

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2019) The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation will host a public forum at the Baynounah Educational Complex in Madinat Zayed, Abu Dhabi, on Monday, 25 November, 2019.

The forum is a core component of ENEC's ongoing commitment to engage with the local community on the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program and its benefits, as well as providing updates on the progress being made at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant. The event is open to all members of the public in addition to various stakeholders; from government entities and the peaceful nuclear energy industry.

Eng. Mohamed Al Hammadi, Chief Executive Officer of ENEC as well as members of ENEC’s senior leadership team will present the latest project updates and next steps to attendees from Madinat Zayed and the Al Dhafra Region. The presentations will highlight the importance of nuclear energy as a safe, clean, reliable and efficient source of electricity and its vital contribution to the long-term economic and social prosperity of the UAE.

The forum will open at 10:30 AM with a casual meet and greet session, and a presentation to update the attendees on the progress being achieved in the Barakah plant, and the operational readiness of Unit 1 followed by a Q&A. Also present at the forum will be members of ENEC’s human resources and education teams who will be ready to update the attendees on applications for jobs and scholarships ENEC is building four identical nuclear energy units at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi Emirate. The overall construction of the four units is more than 93%. Unit 4 is more than 82% complete, Unit 3 is more than 91% and Unit 2 is more than 95%. Unit 1 construction is complete and the unit is currently undergoing operation readiness preparations prior to receipt of the Operating License from the FANR, which is currently in the final stages of reviewing the Operating License Application for Unit 1.