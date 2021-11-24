Emirates Steel highlights digital transformation across steel industry at GMIS 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2021) Emirates Steel, the leading integrated steel manufacturer in the middle East, takes part in in the 4th Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS 2021), the first global platform for shaping the future of the industrial sector.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the GMIS 2021 is currently held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo 2020 from 22nd to 27th November, 2021.

During its participation, Emirates Steel showcases its high-quality finished products including wire rods, rebars, heavy and jumbo sections, and sheet piles. The company also highlight its cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, optimised operations, processes, and latest innovations and digitalisation plans.

Under the general theme of the GMIS 2021 ‘Rewiring Societies: Repurposing Degitalisation for Prosperity’, Emirates Steel showcases its integrated digitalisation strategy, keeping pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution and benefiting from its disruptive technologies. It aims to improve operations and performance in terms of sustainability, environment, energy efficiency, health and safety, supply chain, and other aspects related to increased productivity, enhanced quality, optimised assets utilisation, process improvement, cost savings and more.

Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of Arkan and CEO of Emirates Steel, participated in a panel discussion titled ‘Operation 300 Billion: Make it in the Emirates’ as part of the GMIS Day 2 agenda.

The discussions shed light on the national initiative ‘Operation 300bn’, the UAE’s Industrial Strategy, and its impact on developing the industrial sector and positioning the UAE as a global industrial hub by 2031, while increasing the sector’s contribution to the country’s GDP from its current AED 133 billion to AED 300 billion.

Other topics included how the strategy will improve the UAE’s knowledge and innovation-based economy, serve the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and benefit from the Fourth Industrial Revolution, as well as the in-country value (IVC) programme and its role in supporting the UAE’s national industry and products.

"Emirates Steel has always been at the forefront of capturing the latest digital transformation opportunities across its operation, from procurement of raw materials to steel production. As a major contributor to UAE’s economic diversification, we are pleased to participate at GMIS 2021, and we look forward to having more discussions on digitisation and innovation in the steel industry for more sustainable and green steel," said Al Remeithi.

"We seek to make the most of the incredible capabilities of data management by adopting artificial intelligence solutions, accurately forecasting the best ways to operate plants and maintain their superior operating condition, while achieving the highest levels of asset availability and quality management, among others," concluded Al Remeithi.

Emirates Steel has recently completed its strategic combination with Arkan Building Materials Co. PJSC, which created the UAE’s largest steel and building materials company, which is listed at Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol (ADX: ARKAN).