Emirates welcomes Arsenal FC’s Arteta to its Expo pavilion

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2021) Emirates, the Premier Partner and Official Airline of Expo 2020 Dubai, has welcomed Mikel Arteta, Manager of Premier League club Arsenal, to its pavilion.

Arteta was welcomed by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group. He was given a tour of the digital experiences centred on the future of aviation and interacted with several installations and immersive displays on his own. Emirates is featuring 10 multi-sensory installations and thought-provoking experiences for all Expo 2020 Dubai visitors.

The Emirates Pavilion is located in the Opportunity District, and its exterior and interior are both inspired by aviation with 24 fins that flow and curve around the structure, interlaced with an impressive LED lighting system that projects vibrant colours after sunset.

Arteta's Expo visit also included stops at the Spanish and Argentinian pavilions, the popular 'Garden in the Sky' observation tower for a 360-degree view of the site, as well as Al Wasl Dome to enjoy its spectacular light projections.

Reflecting on the visit, Arteta said, "It was incredible to visit Expo 2020 during my recent visit to Dubai. To experience the future of aviation at the Emirates pavilion was fantastic and the Al Wasl Dome light projections were a particular highlight. It was a truly unique experience that I would highly recommend to anyone visiting Dubai in the next few months."