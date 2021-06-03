EmiratesSkills National Competition highlights innovative capacities of Emirati youth: Fatima bit Mubarak

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), stated that the EmiratesSkills National Competition highlighted the distinguished innovative potentials of the Emirati youth, through their outstanding determination, confidence and innovation.

Sheikha Fatima made this speech, which was delivered on her behalf remotely by Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, during the closing ceremony of the 12th edition of the competition, organised by the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational education and Training (ACTVET) from 31st May to 2nd June, 2021.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, accompanied by Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director-General of ACTVET, crowned the competition’s winners of the gold, silver and bronze medals, who include 49 UAE citizens, in the presence of senior officials, amidst the implementation of full precautionary measures.

"Today, we celebrate, with ACTVET, the victory of a group of outstanding Emirati citizens who competed with determination, confidence and innovation in the competition, despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic," Sheikha Fatima said.

"We extend our congratulations and best wishes to our country, the UAE, and its leadership, represented by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the Supreme Council Members and Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates, for the success of the outstanding Emirati boys and girls," she added.

"Our great country is blessed with a leadership that exerts significant efforts to empower its institutions and enable them to serve its citizens, who are the true asset of the UAE. These distinguished institutions include ACTVET, which has organised the competition for the twelfth consecutive year," she further said.

"This outstanding success is due to Allah Almighty’s will and the unlimited support provided by the country’s leadership, which enabled ACTVET to work according to an advanced strategy that prioritises the principles of social partnership between national institutions to support the process of national sustainable development, helping to improve the skills of the country’s youth and supporting their role as key partners in the national development process," she further added.

At the end of her speech, Sheikha Fatima stressed that she will continue supporting the competition while affirming the confidence of the UAE’s leadership in the talent, determination and persistence of the Emirati youth and their potentials to maintain their innovation, which will help advance communities and countries around the world.

She then congratulated the winners for their success, as well as ACTVET’s administration, represented by Al Shamsi, for the outstanding organisation of the event, which enhances the country’s international stature.

"We have witnessed a joyful event, due to the success of the Emirati youth, who are capable of shaping a bright present and future. We thank Allah Almighty for this blessing, as well as the UAE’s leadership for supporting ACTVET and all national institutions, which enabled us to prepare talented Emirati citizens and hone their skills in all areas of life," Al Shamsi said.