Emirati businessman Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni donates AED1million to '100 Million Meals'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2021) Emirati businessman Abdul Rahim Mohammed Belghozooz Al Zarooni donated AED1 million to the 100 Million Meals campaign, the first humanitarian campaign of its kind in the Arab world to provide food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 30 countries in the middle East, Asia, and Africa during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The 100 Million Meals campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is managed by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in cooperation with the UN World Food Programme, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, Food Banking Regional Network, and local food banks and humanitarian and charity institutions in beneficiary countries.

The Emirati businessman said, "The 100 Million Meals campaign is an open invitation to support and feed the needy in 30 countries during the Holy Month of Ramadan. Donating to the campaign is an honor and commitment, because it is an inspiring humanitarian campaign that reminds us of our responsibilities as human beings towards our brothers and sisters across the globe who need help and support. Our wise leadership has instilled in us the race to do good and live by the values of giving and human solidarity, instilled in them by the founding fathers of the UAE."

Al Zarooni added, "The 100 Million Meals campaign provides direct food aid to those in need, especially in lower-income communities, which is the epitome of the spirit of Ramadan.

"

The 100 Million Meals campaign comes as part of the UAE’s generous efforts to support the second of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals – to end hunger and all forms of malnutrition in the world by 2030.

More than 820 million people are undernourished globally, including 52 million people across the Middle East and North Africa region. Malnutrition contributes to about 45 percent of deaths in children under-5 years of age and hunger claims a child’s life every 10 seconds. Hunger causes more deaths than AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis combined.

The campaign, which initially targeted 20 beneficiary countries, expanded to 30 countries just few days after its launch given the influx of donations received. It engages with individuals, companies, businessmen, and community groups, inside and outside the UAE, and encourages them to make financial contributions to help millions of needy people around the world.

Within 10 days of the launch, the campaign collected its target sum of AED100 million.

Cash donations continue to come in through the four available channels. They include, firstly, the campaign website www.100millionmeals.ae; secondly, the campaign call centre on the toll-free number 8004999; thirdly, via the designated bank account through Dubai Islamic Bank (AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201), and fourthly, by sending the word "وجبة" in Arabic or "Meal" in English by SMS on specified numbers via the Du or Etisalat networks in the UAE.