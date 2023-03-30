UrduPoint.com

Emirati Businessman Supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ Campaign With AED5mn Donation

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2023 | 06:45 PM

Emirati Businessman supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign with AED5mn donation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2023) Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath announced his contribution of AED 5 million towards the “1 billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to coincide with the Holy Month of Ramadan, the campaign aims to provide a food safety net for the world’s most underprivileged populations in countries struggling with food insecurity, as well as help vulnerable groups including victims of natural disasters and crises.

Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath, Owner of GINCO Group of Companies, said, “The '1 Billion Meals Endowment' campaign is testament to the values of giving and generosity deep-rooted in the UAE since its foundation, as it will surely encourage members of its community to compete in virtue to support this humanitarian endeavour.

“It is an honour to take part in a campaign that translates His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision of encouraging the participation of all community groups, individuals and institutions alike, to support humanitarian efforts in a way that ensures sustainable good and extends the reach of such efforts.

"

The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign offers individuals, businesses, businessmen and influential philanthropists new ways to donate and make a difference, further promoting a culture of endowment as a traditionally rooted tool of development, and an investment for the future.

The campaign aims to create sustainable solutions to fight hunger, eradicate its causes and limit its repercussions through clear programmes and targeted processes to effectively support vulnerable groups.

Donation Channels
The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website (www.1billionmeals.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802). Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate AED 1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users. Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the “Donations” tab.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Bank Rashid UAE Dirham SMS All From Billion Million Ramadan

Recent Stories

DFM, Dubai Chamber of Commerce launch comprehensiv ..

DFM, Dubai Chamber of Commerce launch comprehensive programme to fast-track busi ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Turkish leader’s congratu ..

UAE President receives Turkish leader’s congratulations on new leadership appo ..

1 hour ago
 Sanaullah calls for holding greater dialogue among ..

Sanaullah calls for holding greater dialogue among all stakeholders

3 hours ago
 ‘Deliveroo’ enables users to support ‘1 Bill ..

‘Deliveroo’ enables users to support ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaig ..

4 hours ago
 MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instruc ..

MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instructions before travelling for Um ..

4 hours ago
 Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.