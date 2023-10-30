Open Menu

Emirati Humanitarian Team In Chad Inaugurates Second Underground Well In Amdjarass

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2023 | 12:15 PM

Emirati humanitarian team in Chad inaugurates second underground well in Amdjarass

AMDJARASS, Chad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2023) The UAE humanitarian team has inaugurated the second well in the Chadian city of Amdjarass as part of their humanitarian project to dig several underground wells and provide clean drinking water for the residents.

The inauguration was attended by representatives of the Emirati humanitarian team, which includes the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, and the Office for the Coordination of Foreign Aid.

The team has completed all drilling and equipment preparations, providing the well with pumps and generators.

The 180-metre well will supply over 200 litres of potable water per hour to the residents of four villages in the Kogo region, which is part of Amdjarass and has been suffering from a shortage of clean water.

The inauguration of the well was warmly welcomed by the local residents who expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the UAE and its leadership.

