Emirati knights steal the show in FEI World Endurance Championships for Young Riders

ERMELO, The Netherlands, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2021) The two-time champion Saeed Salem Atiq Khamis Al Muhairi, secured the treble, and Emirati knight, Abdullah Ali Al Amri, won the second place in his first ever participation in the FEI World Endurance Championship for Young Riders and Juniors, held at Ermelo, Netherlands on September 7-11.

The two champs were among five UAE jockeys who vied for individual and team honours and won the title of the 120-kilometre prestigious bi-annual championship in its 2021 edition.

Over 100 riders from 35 nations, including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Andorra, , Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bahrain, Canada, Chile, South Korea, Croatia, Denmark, Ecuador, , Estonia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Namibia, Norway, Holland, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Slovakia, US, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Hungary, and Uruguay were seen in action at Ermelo which simultaneously hosted the European Championship for Seniors.

The awards ceremony was attended by UAE Ambassador to the Netherlands Hessa Abdullah Al Otaiba along with a number of dignitaries and officials who saw the UAE national anthem played in recognition of the new Emirati achievement which is reminiscent of the victory the UAE team achieved in Pisa, Italy, four months ago by champion Salem Hamad Malhouf Al Ketbi, and his runner-up jockey Mansour Al Farsi.

Rashid bin Dalmook bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of the board of both Dubai Racing Club and Dubai Equestrian Club, expressed pride of the track record of the UAE knights and thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, for their unlimited support for the UAE sports.