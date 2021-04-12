Emirati official joins WMO Expert Team

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2021) The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has appointed Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) and President of the Regional Association II (Asia), as a member of WMO Expert Team on Weather Modification, which functions as an international expert team under World Weather Research Programme of WMO Research Board.

The WMO Expert Team on Weather Modification aims to promotes scientific practices in weather modification research through the organisation of the quadrennial scientific conferences on weather modification. Furthermore, it provides necessary expertise on chemical, dynamical, and physical processes involving cloud and precipitation evolution impacting weather and climate to other WWRP-affiliated working groups.

On this occasion, Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous thanked the wise leadership of the United Arab Emirates for their continuous support in this field, as well as the leadership of the WMO for his appointment to serve on its Expert Team on Weather Modification.

"I look forward to working closely with other Expert Team members to step up international contribution towards the advancement of weather modification and rain enhancement through sharing our knowledge and expertise and leveraging research findings.

We are confident that such efforts will pay off in enhancing precipitation and related scientific applications," Al Mandous added.

WMO Expert Team on Weather Modification is tasked with reviewing relevant research, advising Research board on issues requiring attention related to weather modification and suggesting mechanisms for addressing such issues. It also reviews the criteria for conducting weather modification research to ensure the quality of the science, from the initial design to the final evaluation of field experiments, taking into account advances in supporting fields, including cloud physics, atmospheric chemistry and numerical modelling.

Serving as a focal point to provide advice and assistance to Members on the manner and means of transferring competence for planning scientific experiments, the Expert Team also assists in the drafting of WMO documents on the status of weather modification, provides advice to Members and proposes revisions to these documents where necessary. Furthermore, it promotes scientific practices in weather modification research.

In addition to Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, the Expert Team also includes scientists from the following countries; USA, Russia, China France, Japan, Australia, India, South Africa and Indonesia.