Empower highlights importance of district cooling at ‘Energy Action Forum’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2019) Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation, Empower, has participated in the ‘Energy Action Forum’, at the United Nations’ Climate Action Summit 2019, which is currently taking place at the UN headquarters in New York.

"Governments should establish strong policies and abandon conventional solutions to support global efforts for energy efficiency," said Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, while participating in a panel discussion entitled ‘The Current State of Sustainable Development Goals, SDG, 7: Energy Efficiency’.

"Corporations also can play their role by forming action plans to transform existing energy-consuming to energy saving products and solutions, adopt innovative solutions in operations, and financing actions for energy efficiency," he emphasised.

Attended by 200 business leaders and government organisations, the forum was rich with the presence of a number of decision makers in the public and private sectors in the energy sector, in addition to investors and solution providers.

The forum aims to unite the efforts of global leaders through their governments, along with the private sector and civil society, and accelerate actions to implement the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

It also supports the multilateral process to save the planet from climate change, further accelerate ambitious climate actions and improve energy use, and enhance communication and collaborative action.

Bin Shafar further said, "District cooling is an effective alternative solution that reduces carbon emissions, providing clean and efficient cooling, accelerating the shift away from fossil fuels."

Using of innovative technologies including Artificial Intelligence in district cooling operations has increased the operational efficiency of the sector. He has highlighted that the UAE Vision 2021 is one of the live example of action for energy efficiency, which has helped score77 percent in quality of air in the UAE, as per a 2018 report.