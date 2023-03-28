ENOC Group breaks ground on occupational health screening centre

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2023) ENOC Group today marked the ground-breaking of its state-of-the-art occupational screening centre located in Jebel Ali to support the health and social wellbeing of its employees and the local industrial sector in general.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, laid the foundation stone in the presence of Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), and senior officials from DHA and ENOC.

Developed in collaboration with DHA, the new ENOC Occupational Health Service Centre (EOHSC) will provide best-in-class occupational health and specialised testing solutions to improve employee health and productivity and ensure a safe and satisfactory workplace environment for all employees at ENOC and the local industrial sector in general.

Expected to open in the first half of 2024, the new centre will offer comprehensive screening health and support services across the Group.

It will also facilitate such services for all industrial and commercial sectors across Dubai with medical tests for visa requirements, fitness tests, advanced occupational health tests, and consultations for referrals.

Located in the populated Jebel Ali Industrial area, EOHSC will cater to the needs of the industrial workforce in the area whilst supporting DHA’s goals of providing a full range of fitness and pre-employment health screening services for residents through new centres across the emirate.

Fully compliant with all the mandatory medical guidelines laid out by both DHA and ENOC, the new centre will also demonstrate its commitment to excellence by implementing proven practices to improve health care quality and patient safety and will achieve a Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation.

Al Falasi said, “In line with ENOC’s commitment to ensuring the safety of our staff, customers and the integrity of our assets, the new ENOC Occupational Health Service Centre will provide professional and superior occupational health solutions that fit each organisation’s unique needs. Through continuous monitoring, reporting and documentation of employee health, EOHSC can help protect and promote the health of all employees by mitigating exposure to work hazards. Built to the highest quality standards, and in strategic partnership with Dubai Health Authority, our shared vision is to provide safer, healthier work environments for everyone.”

Al Ketbi stated, “Dubai’s health sector is witnessing rapid and remarkable growth and several factors make Dubai an ideal destination for health investment. Dubai offers simplified and regulated procedures across the health sector ensuring high-quality of healthcare provision.”

Al Ketbi highlighted that the health and safety of all workers is a key priority, and the establishment of high-quality specialised health centres will further bolster the health sector.

By laying the framework for building a safe and satisfactory working environment, the occupational health services provided at EOHSC will prolong employees’ working age, decrease absenteeism, help improve performance, and boost employee health, productivity, and wellbeing.

The EOHSC project was initiated following a decree issued by Dubai Executive Council in 2017 mandating DHA to be the sole entity authorised to implement occupational health services in the emirate of Dubai.