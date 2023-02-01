UrduPoint.com

ENOC Group, Tanzania’s Ministry Of Energy Sign MoU To Develop World-class Storage Facility

February 01, 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2023) DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania, 1st February, 2023 (WAM) – ENOC Group and Tanzania's Ministry of Energy have signed an MoU to build a national import gateway and oil and gas storage facility in Tanzania to serve the country and the Eastern and Central Africa region.

The agreement supports the UAE's 2023 priorities to expand economic partnerships in Africa and its goal of doubling the size of its economy.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, signed the agreement in the presence of January Yusuf Makamba, Energy Minister of Tanzania.

The technical scope of the project will include the development of a new storage facility and related import infrastructure. The goal is to support Tanzania in meeting its growing fuel needs and address rising fuel costs.

Al Falasi stated that as a national company with a global reach, they are dedicated to supporting the UAE in enhancing international economic partnerships. The partnership with the Republic of Tanzania will help meet the growing demand for fuel in the country and surrounding areas while also reducing fuel costs.

