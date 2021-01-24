ENOC Group wins ‘Sword of Honour’ award by British Safety Council

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2021) The ENOC Group has won the prestigious "Sword of Honour" award from the British Safety Council.

The ENOC Group received the accolade for excellence in managing health and safety risks at work, making it one in 66 organisations worldwide to have achieved this prestigious recognition. The Group has been recognised for its efforts towards ensuring health and safety at ENOC Head offices, particularly amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said, "We are honoured to be recognised by the British Safety Council for our commitment to the highest standards of health and safety. ENOC Group is a people-first organisation and this win is a testament to our focus on ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all our employees, customers and assets. Despite the challenge faced, we adopted international best practices and adhered to all occupational health and safety measures."

To compete for the Sword of Honour, an organisation must achieve a maximum of five stars in the British Safety Council’s health and safety and environmental management audit scheme held between August 2019 and November 2020.

British Safety Council 5 Star audit is a rigorous audit done at the site and is based on a model that is specific to its standards. The ENOC Group has previously been awarded the BSC Five Star Rating in occupational health and safety management.

Lawrence Waterman, Chairman of the British Safety Council, said, "On behalf of the board of trustees and staff of the British Safety Council I congratulate the ENOC Group on achieving the topmost standards of health, safety and environmental management. Accomplishing such distinction takes real commitment and professionalism. We are delighted to have supported you in your achievements in what has been an unprecedented year given the COVID pandemic."

Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of the British Safety Council, added, "I congratulate ENOC Group and its employees for their steadfast dedication to keeping their workplace safe and healthy and/or minimising risks to the environment from their organisations’ day-to-day activities. 2020 presented an additional and significant challenge in the form of COVID-19 and I pay tribute to the ENOC Group for its hard work and commitment through these challenging circumstances."