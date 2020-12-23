Environment and Protected Areas Authority distributes 4,700 seedlings in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2020) The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah has completed the implementation of the "Tree Planting in Governmental Institutions and Departments" programme and the "Tree in Every House" programme, both of which are initiatives to distribute seedlings to government agencies and residents.

The EPAA distributed 4,700 seedlings during November and December, of which 2,500 went to six government departments and 2,200 seedlings went to 528 houses in nine suburbs of Sharjah.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of Environment and Protected Areas Authority, said, "We are pleased with the implementation of native plants seedlings being distributed to government departments and institutions, and to the residents of the emirate in nine suburbs. The initiative highlights the importance and value of native plants and the need to increase green areas in the emirate of Sharjah."

Al Suwaidi added, "The programme saw teams distribute Al Ghaf seedlings to government institutions of the emirate in a bid to develop local agriculture. The EPAA aims to contribute to the education of all members of society about the importance of local plants, and initiatives such as this are part of our mission to do so."

2,500 seedlings Some 2,500 seedlings were distributed to six governmental bodies, authorities and institutions in Sharjah. These are Sharjah Airport - 800 seedlings; Al Batayeh Municipality - 300 seedlings; Districts and Villages Affairs Department - 250 seedlings; Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) - 300 seedlings; Sharjah Broadcasting Authority - 600 seedlings, and Sharjah Museums Authority - 250 seedlings.

"Tree in Every House" programme The idea of a "Tree in Every House" programme came after concerns raised about the environment by His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. The EPAA was keen to establish a programme under the title of "a tree in every house", and to plant various local trees and distribute them to the residents of the emirate and suburbs.

The programme began at the beginning of November and continued until mid-December, with 2,200 seedlings distributed to Al Ghaf, Sedr, Samar, Arak, Shuo', and Al Markh, in cooperation with Districts and Villages Affairs Department.

The authority’s work teams distributed during last November and December, 2,200 local seedlings to 528 houses in nine suburbs. These were in Mughaidir suburb (48 houses) - 250 seedlings; Khalidiya suburb (9 houses) - 250 seedlings; Muwailih suburb (58 houses) - 250 seedlings; Al Rahmaniyah suburb (117 houses) - 350 seedlings; Al Suyoh suburb (68 houses) - 250 seedlings; Hayawa suburb (49 houses) - 250 seedlings; Subaih suburb (83 houses) - 250 seedlings; Dibba Al-Hisn suburb (62 houses) - 250 seedlings, and Al Bustan suburb (24 houses) - 100 seedlings.