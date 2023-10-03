EPA provides new platform to promote Emirati publishers in Riyadh

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2023) As part of its participation in the 2023 Riyadh International Book Fair, the Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) is showcasing the creations of Emirati and Arab publishers and writers via Menassah, its groundbreaking project designed to amplify the visibility of Emirati and Arab literature at regional and global book exhibitions, reaching a diverse audience both regionally and internationally.

This initiative encompasses the presentation of over 10,500 books, including 612 titles drawn from the latest releases of 54 local publishing houses, at this year’s edition of the fair, hosted under the theme ‘An Inspiring Destination’ at King Saud University.

The event is taking place from 29th September to 7th October and will witness the participation of distinguished Arab, regional, and global publishing entities.

The book fair garners an annual audience of over a million visitors, who will have the chance to delve into the vibrant cultural landscape of the UAE, showcased through the diverse works of local authors spanning various literary genres, intellectual pursuits, and fields of knowledge.

At the book fair, the pavilions of both the Emirates Publishers Association and Manassah were graced with a visit from HRH Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and founder and chairman of the non-profit Al-Turath [Heritage] Foundation, where he was briefed on the Association’s initiatives, the number of participating publishing houses, and about Manassah’s significant role in supporting Emirati publishers and local publications towards strengthening cultural ties between the two nations.

The Association’s pavilion also welcomed a Chinese delegation led by the Deputy Head of the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Zhang Jianchun, where they discussed strengthening the cultural bond between the People’s Republic of China and the United Arab Emirates.

Abdullah Al Kaabi, President of EPA board, expressed his delight in supporting Emirati publishers’ presence at the event. The Riyadh International Book Fair is recognised as the largest cultural event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, commanding regional and global attention. The EPA’s support aligns seamlessly with its strategic vision, focused on fortifying the sustainability of the publishing sector in the UAE, positioning it as a valuable contributor to the national economy and a catalyst for cultural and social advancement.

He said: “Our renewed participation in the Riyadh International Book Fair aims to provide local publishers and writers with a platform to stay abreast of the latest developments in the international publishing arena. Moreover, it enables them to engage with publishers from the Arab region and around the world, fostering the exchange of expertise and experiences, facilitating agreements related to copyright and translation, promoting their books and services, and expanding their distribution reach, in line with their aspirations.”