EPAA Carries Out Marine Awareness Campaign On Al Hamriyah Beach

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 08:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2021) The Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA) carried out a marine Awareness campaign on Al Hamriyah Beach on Thursday.

The campaign, held in cooperation with the Al Hamriyah City Municipality, in the presence of Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the EPAA, and Humaid Saif Khalifa bin Samha Al Shamsi, Chairman of Al Hamriyah Municipal Council and Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriyah Municipality, and Al Hamriyah Cultural and sports Club.

The campaign included an awareness exhibition, focused on the most important marine laws related to fishing, and the laws that would protect biodiversity in coastal and marine areas. From the Sir Bu Nair Island Reserve and its enormous biodiversity, and the existing scientific research projects on the island, which are cultivation of coral reefs, sea turtle protection and control, and bird counting.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the EPAA, said: "We frequently implement awareness campaigns across our marine, wildlife and mountainous environments with the aim of targeting and educating visitors to these areas. In cooperation with our strategic partners and with the Authority’s agenda always top of mind, we ensure that these campaigns are engaging and attractive to visitors."

Al Suwaidi, indicated that the Authority roots its actions in the vision and directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to protect the environment, preserve biodiversity, ensure sustainability, and raise environmental awareness among communities.

In line with this, the EPAA is also focused on strengthening a culture of sustainability among the youth by raising awareness of environmental challenges. In support of this the Authority often hosts programmes aimed at educating the youth on environmental issues, which gets young people actively involved in beneficial recreational activities.

The exhibition, which included various activities and programmes related to the marine environment and its preservation, was well received by beachgoers.

It included information on the monitoring programme for sea turtles in Sir Bu Nair Reserve, as well as activities for cultivating coral reefs in an attempt to rehabilitate coastal areas that have been destroyed because of human intervention and climate change. The Authority also offered marine-related educational workshops for children.

The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah seeks to protect the environment, natural reserves, wildlife and their biodiversity through scientific studies and research. The authority publishes educational awareness material, implements policies for environmental awareness and programmes, and launches specialised campaigns in the field of environmental awareness and education.

