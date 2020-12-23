EPAA distributes 4,700 seedlings to government departments, residents

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2020) The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah has completed the implementation of the "Tree Planting in Governmental Institutions and Departments" programme and the "Tree in Every House" programme, both of which are initiatives to distribute seedlings to government agencies and residents.

The EPAA distributed 4,700 seedlings during November and December, of which 2,500 went to 6 government departments, and 2,200 seedlings to 528 houses in 9 suburbs of Sharjah.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of Environment and Protected Areas Authority, said, "We are pleased with the implementation of native plants seedlings being distributed to government departments and institutions, and to the residents of the emirate in 9 suburbs. This initiative was met with interaction, appreciation and approval from all parties, bodies and residents, and we are encouraged by this response. The initiative highlights the importance and value of native plants, and the need to increase green areas in the Emirate of Sharjah."

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi added, "The programme saw teams distribute Al Ghaf seedlings to government institutions of the emirate in a bid to develop local agriculture.

The employees were able to decide where they will plant the seedlings, at home or at work. The Environment and Protected Areas Authority aims to contribute to the education of all members of society about the importance of local plants, and initiatives such as this are part of our mission to do so."

2,500 seedlings were distributed to 6 governmental bodies, authorities and institutions in Sharjah, namely: Sharjah Airport, 800 seedlings; Al Batayeh Municipality, 300 seedlings; Districts and Villages Affairs Department, 250 seedlings; Sharjah Investment and Development Authority "Shurooq", 300 seedlings; Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, 600 seedlings; Sharjah Museums Authority, 250 seedlings.

The programme began at the beginning of November and continued until mid-December, with 2,200 seedlings distributed to Al Ghaf, Sedr, Samar, Arak, Shuo’, and Al Markh, in cooperation with Districts and Villages Affairs Department.