EPAA, MoEI Cooperate On Earth Sciences And Mineral Resources

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2023 | 08:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2023) The Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA) and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) signed a five-year partnership agreement to collaborate on research and technical levels in earth sciences, development of mineral resources, and related sciences.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of EPAA, and Sharif Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, signed the agreement.

Its promising objectives will constitute a quantum leap in enhancing joint institutional work between institutions, ministries, and working bodies across government sectors to move towards more diversified and forward-looking horizons and achieve comprehensive sustainable development.

Hana Al Suwaidi expressed her delight at signing the agreement, as it is a new stage on the road to strengthening the existing strategic partnership with the Ministry.

She stressed the importance of adopting such initiatives to advance work based on solid foundations to support the UAE's environmental preservation and sustainability drive.

She also highlighted that this was especially important for earth sciences, geological survey work, mineral exploration, and preserving and promoting geological heritage.

Al Suwaidi indicated that the EPAA pays significant attention to protecting the environment and wildlife and preserving its biodiversity in the emirate, with the support and directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The Chairperson of EPAA explained that these strategic goals and objectives are translated through scientific research projects and the development of appropriate policies to create awareness.

She highlighted the importance of support for sustainable development to preserve natural environmental resources and protect them for present and future generations.

Participation and teamwork between public institutions related to environmental affairs at the scientific and practical levels that involve members of society sharing expertise and resources would ensure success.

Additionally, she expressed how exercising legal procedures and measures at the company level would help deter and prevent practices that would damage the environment.

Under this agreement, the two parties will work to achieve and develop research and technical cooperation in earth sciences and the development of mineral resources and related sciences. This will include sharing experiences of earth sciences, mineral resources, and associated sciences, exchanging studies, scientific research, publications, reports, and documents. In addition, it will include the provision of geological maps of the emirate of Sharjah, enabling researchers to identify the region's geological features and use them to conduct advanced studies.

The agreement also provides for conducting a geological study of Sir Bu Nair Island, creating and developing a geology department and another for petroleum at the Natural History and Botanical Museum at the EPAA's headquarters in Sharjah.

It will also include implementing projects and initiatives dedicated to training national cadres to raise and empower Emirati youth energies.

Regarding education and awareness, the agreement paves the way for organising and coordinating workshops, seminars, and specialised programmes in earth sciences and mineral resources and preserving the geological heritage of the country. Mutual technical and research field visits and joint geological events, exhibitions, and conferences will also be conducted.

