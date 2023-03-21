UrduPoint.com

ERC Distributes 10,000 School Bags To Syrian Children

Published March 21, 2023

ERC distributes 10,000 school bags to Syrian children

LATAKIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2023) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) distributed around 1,500 school bags and stationery to Syrian students in the Latakia Governorate, one of the areas affected by the recent earthquake that hit the country.

The aid is the first phase of an initiative to distribute more than 10,000 school bags and stationery to several Syrian governorates. It is part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian and relief efforts.

The distribution of aid included the students of the Martyr Shaaban Ali Ahmed School, part of the Latakia Education Department.

The students highlighted their happiness at receiving school bags and stationery and thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and people.

In her statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Rasha Abdullah Ahmed, Assistant Director for Education at the Latakia Education Department, commended the UAE’s leadership and people their support of Syrians through the current crisis.

Majd Mohammed Ali, Principal of the Martyr Shaaban Ali Ahmed School, said local education has returned to 55 percent capacity. He noted that students are now being rehabilitated following the recent earthquake that hit Syria. He also pointed out that the presence of the Emirati delegation has helped Syrian schools return to normalcy.

A Syrian Grade 8 student, Sarah, thanked the UAE, while a Syrian girl, Mariam Nidaa Saleh, wrote a poem, titled “Thank you”, dedicated to the Emirati delegation.

Dr. Mohammed Al Junaibi, ERC Representative in Syria, said that the ERC would continue supporting those affected by the recent earthquake in cooperation with Syria’s Ministry of Education.

