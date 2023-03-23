UrduPoint.com

ERC Distributes Ramadan Baskets To Quake-affected People In Syria

Published March 23, 2023

LATAKIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2023) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) is continuing its distribution of humanitarian aid during the Holy Month of Ramadan as part of Operation “The Gallant Knight 2” for those affected by the earthquake occurred last month in Syria.

This has been the most important humanitarian initiative by the UAE's wise leadership for the Syrian people. ERC teams began executing the Ramadan initiatives, targetting approximately 160,000 families affected by the earthquake, and others in several areas in Syria, with a total aid estimated at AED3.17 million.

On the first day of Ramadan, the ERC field teams, in coordination with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, began distributing 5,000 food baskets and 75,000 iftar meals to Syrian families. They have built Ramadan tents in five areas and are preparing 10,000 packs of Eid clothes, in addition to offering Zakat Al Fitr programme for 5,000 families.

Hammoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent, said that the Emirates Red Crescent has developed an ambitious Ramadan programmes this year for Syrian people in earthquake-hit areas.

A major part of the “Bridge of Goodness” campaign will focus on providing foods to Syrian people during the Holy Month.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Al Junaibi said that the authority’s teams in Syria began distributing the food baskets before Ramadan to help them follow the religious practices during the Holy Month, despite the challenges posed by the disaster.

He stressed the keenness of the ERC to expand the ambit of beneficiaries of the Iftar programmes, Zakat Al Fitr, and Eid clothing in the areas most affected by the earthquake, especially those who are housed in camps and temporary shelters.

The Emirates Red Crescent has successfully carried out distribution of food parcels, supported hospitals with medicines and medical supplies, in addition to setting up a temporary shelter with 50 tents for earthquake victims. The UAE still continues such efforts in full scale to support the Syrian people during the rehabilitation phase after the rescue and relief efforts.

