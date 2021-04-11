ERC intensifies response to humanitarian conditions in Yemen for Ramadan

(@FahadShabbir)

MUKALLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2021) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) is intensifying its response to the humanitarian conditions in Yemen for the Holy Month of Ramadan, by continuing to send relief shipments to Hadramaut Governorate.

Two planes carrying 60 tonnes of basic food supplies recently arrived in Riyan Airport to provide for the needs of Hadramaut’s residents during Ramadan. The ERC is keen to deliver this aid to local beneficiaries before the start of the Holy Month.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, stressed that H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, is personally monitoring the ERC’s humanitarian and development programmes in Yemen and is instructing them to reinforce the local humanitarian response, especially for the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The aid provided will help bridge the food gap witnessed by Yemeni governorates and meet the needs of the Yemeni people from basic food supplies, given their scarcity and their high prices in the country, he added.

"The ERC has launched a range of relief operations aimed at meeting the needs of those affected by the current economic situation, to help them overcome the current crisis and highlight the UAE's key role," he further added.