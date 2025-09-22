Open Menu

ERC Provides Urgent Aid To Flood Victims In Philippines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 03:00 PM

ERC provides urgent aid to flood victims in Philippines

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has intensified its humanitarian response to support those affected by the devastating floods that recently swept through several provinces and regions in the Philippines.

The ERC delivered urgent relief that included essential food supplies, health kits, shelter materials, clean drinking water, hygiene products, and other necessities.

More than 18,000 people benefited from the assistance in the SOCCSKSARGEN region on Mindanao Island, as well as in Sultan Kudarat and South Cotabato provinces. The aid helped alleviate the impact of the crisis and meet the urgent needs of the most affected families.

The ERC underlined that its response reflects the UAE’s deeply rooted humanitarian values, based on solidarity with communities during crises and disasters and on supporting victims without discrimination of race, religion or sectarian affiliation.

The Authority noted that its efforts in the Philippines reflect its ongoing commitment to alleviating human suffering and enhancing rapid emergency response. It added that, in this phase, priority was given to sourcing urgent needs from local markets in the Philippines, in coordination with the UAE Mission in Manila, to ensure swift delivery to beneficiaries and coverage of the most affected areas.

The ERC confirmed that it will continue to monitor the humanitarian situation on the ground and expand its operations to meet emerging needs.

Several days of heavy rainfall in the Philippines triggered widespread floods and landslides, resulting in dozens of fatalities, displacing more than 80,000 people, and causing extensive damage to homes, bridges, schools and farmland.

Related Topics

Water UAE Cotabato Manila Philippines Market From Race

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Re ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..

28 minutes ago
 Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.5 ..

Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat

1 hour ago
 ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festiv ..

ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November

1 hour ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition o ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal

2 hours ago
 ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judi ..

ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour ..

UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg

2 hours ago
Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

3 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..

3 hours ago
 Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for deve ..

Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..

3 hours ago
 Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off we ..

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye

3 hours ago
 Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of S ..

Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of September

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East