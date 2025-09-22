ERC Provides Urgent Aid To Flood Victims In Philippines
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has intensified its humanitarian response to support those affected by the devastating floods that recently swept through several provinces and regions in the Philippines.
The ERC delivered urgent relief that included essential food supplies, health kits, shelter materials, clean drinking water, hygiene products, and other necessities.
More than 18,000 people benefited from the assistance in the SOCCSKSARGEN region on Mindanao Island, as well as in Sultan Kudarat and South Cotabato provinces. The aid helped alleviate the impact of the crisis and meet the urgent needs of the most affected families.
The ERC underlined that its response reflects the UAE’s deeply rooted humanitarian values, based on solidarity with communities during crises and disasters and on supporting victims without discrimination of race, religion or sectarian affiliation.
The Authority noted that its efforts in the Philippines reflect its ongoing commitment to alleviating human suffering and enhancing rapid emergency response. It added that, in this phase, priority was given to sourcing urgent needs from local markets in the Philippines, in coordination with the UAE Mission in Manila, to ensure swift delivery to beneficiaries and coverage of the most affected areas.
The ERC confirmed that it will continue to monitor the humanitarian situation on the ground and expand its operations to meet emerging needs.
Several days of heavy rainfall in the Philippines triggered widespread floods and landslides, resulting in dozens of fatalities, displacing more than 80,000 people, and causing extensive damage to homes, bridges, schools and farmland.
